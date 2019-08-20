Tribute shirt released in memory of Batley Bulldogs and former Dewsbury Moor rugby player Archie Bruce

A special shirt has been released in honour of Batley Bulldogs rugby player Archie Bruce.

The shirt has been approved by the 20-year-old's family and will go on sale on Thursday night in the Dewsbury Moor club, where Archie used to play.

All profits will go to the official Archie Moor Benevolent Fund.

A minute's silence will be held for Archie before Dewsbury Moor's second team play against Milford on Thursaday night.

Tributes have been pouring in for the young man, who was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was in Toulouse, France, after playing his debut match against the local team on Saturday.

A fundraising website set up in Archie's memory has already collected nearly £5,000.