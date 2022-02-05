Transport group aims to deliver success at Dewsbury 10k Road Race

Team members at the Woodland Group will be taking part in the Dewsbury 10k

Woodland Group, which is based on the Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate, is the main sponsor for this year's event, which takes place tomorrow (Sunday), covering a circular route from Dewsbury to Birstall and back.

Transport manager Chris Woolfitt will be joined by colleagues on the start line as they look to raise funds for the appeal to help young Beau and her family from Liversedge travel to America for treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Chris said: "Woodland are the main sponsor of the Dewsbury 10k event this weekend, which is very exciting.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are looking to support local communities and make some noise about the excellent services we offer on their doorsteps.

"We have a number of Woodlanders taking part in the run, including myself, raising money for Beau’s campaign."

Woodland Group is one of the largest privately owned global logistics businesses in the UK.

It officially opened its depot on October 1, 2018 and over the last few years has grown its operations. It now employs a team of 37 staff.