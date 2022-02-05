Transport group aims to deliver success at Dewsbury 10k Road Race
A transport group has signed up as the main sponsor of the Dewsbury 10k Road Race - and several of its staff will be putting on their running shoes to take part.
Woodland Group, which is based on the Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate, is the main sponsor for this year's event, which takes place tomorrow (Sunday), covering a circular route from Dewsbury to Birstall and back.
Transport manager Chris Woolfitt will be joined by colleagues on the start line as they look to raise funds for the appeal to help young Beau and her family from Liversedge travel to America for treatment for a rare form of cancer.
Chris said: "Woodland are the main sponsor of the Dewsbury 10k event this weekend, which is very exciting.
"We are looking to support local communities and make some noise about the excellent services we offer on their doorsteps.
"We have a number of Woodlanders taking part in the run, including myself, raising money for Beau’s campaign."
Woodland Group is one of the largest privately owned global logistics businesses in the UK.
It officially opened its depot on October 1, 2018 and over the last few years has grown its operations. It now employs a team of 37 staff.
To sponsor the Woodland team at the Dewsbury 10k, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/woodland-group-dewsbury-10k