Transpennine Route Upgrade: Train services to be affected in Dewsbury
The A641 Bradford Road/Northgate will be closed for two weekends at the start of June, while at the same time, work will be undertaken to strengthen the Huddersfield viaduct, in advance of new track being built over the structure.
Train services running through Dewsbury will be affected from Mondays to Fridays due to 24 hour working, between Monday, June 24 and Friday, July 19.
TransPennine Express services between Huddersfield and Leeds will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.
Rail replacement bus services will replace services running through Dewsbury, and services to Mirfield will also be affected on Saturdays and Sundays over the following weekends – May 18-19, May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-9 and June 15-16.
Gareth Hope, sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “To minimise disruption, our team will be working around the clock throughout the day and night.”