Northern Rail train at Dewsbury Train Station

Train services in Dewsbury will be affected over the new few weeks due to the Transpennine Route Upgrade scheme.

The A641 Bradford Road/Northgate will be closed for two weekends at the start of June, while at the same time, work will be undertaken to strengthen the Huddersfield viaduct, in advance of new track being built over the structure.

Train services running through Dewsbury will be affected from Mondays to Fridays due to 24 hour working, between Monday, June 24 and Friday, July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TransPennine Express services between Huddersfield and Leeds will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.

Rail replacement bus services will replace services running through Dewsbury, and services to Mirfield will also be affected on Saturdays and Sundays over the following weekends – May 18-19, May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-9 and June 15-16.