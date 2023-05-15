The two services, which ran at peak travel times on weekdays, were removed by Transpennine Express as part of updates to their timetable in December last year.

Trains which previously called at Dewsbury Train Station at 4.09pm and 6.12pm were scheduled to skip the stop under the new timetable, affecting not only working commuters but also students travelling home at those times.

Coun Firth immediately approached Transpennine Express on behalf of his constituency, and worked with Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, in campaigning to get the services reinstated.

Councillor Eric Firth outside Dewsbury Train Station.

Transpennine Express announced in March that the services would be running again from May, and both services are now back in place for Dewsbury commuters.

Coun Firth, said: “I’m thrilled to have those services back on track for Dewsbury commuters.

“Dropping two popular services at peak times would’ve had a big impact on local residents and workers, at a time when so much work is being done to improve rail connections for people in Kirklees.

“I know that the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Mayor Tracy Brabin have also been working tirelessly to make sure these services are reinstated, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the result.

“While we’re pleased that Transpennine Express has worked with us to reinstate these much-needed services, neither Kirklees Council nor the West Yorkshire County Council had been consulted on the changes, and a simpler and more accountable rail system is needed to make sure issues like this don’t happen again.”

Speaking previously about the reinstated services, a spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “The rail industry makes amendments to its timetables twice a year, in May and December, to try to deliver the best possible travel options for customers.

“The process is extremely complex, particularly in areas with several operators, and, after taking into consideration feedback from stakeholders on our December timetable change, we’re pleased to be able to reinstate two stopping services to Huddersfield.”

The changes to TPE’s timetable will come into effect on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Changes will see eastbound calls at Dewsbury reintroduced at 4.09pm and 6.12pm.