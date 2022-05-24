Tour de Roberttown cycling event raises £400 for Beau’s campaign

One hundred and twenty riders took part in The Tour de Roberttown on Sunday, May 22.

The cycling event, organised by Roberttown Community Cycling Club, aimed to encourage and promote cycling to all members of the community while raising money for the appeal in aid of five-year-old Beau’s cancer treatment.

The route took the riders on a 2.7 mile journey through the village, with the route lined by spectators who applauded and cheered the cyclists as they passed by.

The cycle event was joined by local MP Kim Leadbeater.

The route then finished at the Roberttown Community Centre where souvenirs were handed out to all the children who took part.

Also on offer was tea, coffee and cakes along with a raffle and tombola - many of which were donated by local businesses and members of the community.

Mark Smith, Roberttown Community Cycling Club chairman, said: “We didn't know how many people were going to attend the event with there being a gap of a couple of years due to the pandemic but the event went really well and we had a great turnout - which was fantastic.

“The majority of the participants were children with parents riding alongside them - local MP Kim Leadbeater also cycled the route as well.

“We are very happy with the funds raised and we want to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part - it is great to see so many people coming out, enjoying cycling and supporting Beau.”

As well as participating in the event, Ms Leadbeater also handed out souvenirs to the children who took part.

She said: "It was brilliant to see such a great turn out for the Tour de Roberttown on a beautiful Sunday morning.

“I was delighted to see so many families having fun and enjoying cycling round the village myself, seeing the wonderful work of Roberttown in Bloom and helping with the fundraising for little Beau's campaign with Solving Kids Cancer.

“I want to congratulate all the organisers from Roberttown Community Cycling Club for such a fantastic event."

All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Get Beau to Sloan appeal.

The appeal to send Beau, a five-year-old Roberttown Junior and Infant School pupil, to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York has already reached its £317,000 target - with surplus funds going to the Solving Kids Cancer charity to fund other children’s treatment and research into neuroblastoma, the aggressive form of cancer Beau suffers from.