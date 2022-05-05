Tour de Roberttown cycle race is back to raise funds for young Beau

The Tour de Roberttown race in 2019.

Cyclists young and old are invited on Sunday, May 22, to take part in the race to help raise money for brave young Beau’s cancer treatment.

The 2.7-mile Tour de Roberttown - which is returning after a two-year absence because of Covid-19 - is organised and run by members of Roberttown Community Cycling Club and aims to promote cycling as a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.

The route goes through the village centre, up and down Roberttown Lane and local streets before finishing at Roberttown Community Centre, where there will be refreshments and a tombola.

Cycling club chairman, Mark Smith, hopes the local community will be out in force to celebrate cycling as a fun activity and to raise money for a very worthy cause.

Mark said: “It’s fantastic that we are able to run the Tour de Roberttown again.

“I hope that we get lots of local children and families coming to enjoy what will be a really fun cycle event and helping to raise some money for Beau’s campaign.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “I am delighted that the Tour de Roberttown is taking place on Sunday, May 22.

“It is such a great community event for all the family.

“I am very pleased to support Roberttown Cycling Club and may even get on my bike in preparation for The Jo Cox Way bike ride to London in July. Get signed up now!”

Participants are asked to make a £1 voluntary donation to take part in the ride.

These proceeds and any extra money raised from the tombola and sale of refreshments will go to Beau’s appeal.

The appeal to send Beau, a five-year-old Roberttown Junior and Infant school pupil, for a pioneering trial in New York has already reached its £317,000 target.

However, any extra funds raised will go to the Solving Kids Cancer charity and will be used to fund other children's treatment and research into neuroblastoma - the aggressive form of cancer Beau suffers from.

A souvenir will be given to all children taking part in the bike ride.