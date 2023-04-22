Tour de Roberttown cycle race is back - here are all the details
Roberttown’s answer to the world famous Tour de France cycle race is back this year - here are all the details.
The Tour de Roberttown will set off from the village on Sunday, May 14, with cyclists young and old invited to take part in the annual event.
The 2.7-mile cycle race is organised and run by members of the Roberttown Community Cycling Club and aims to promote cycling as a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.
The route goes through the village centre, up and down Roberttown Lane and local streets before finishing at Roberttown Community Centre on Church Road, where there will be refreshments and a tombola.
Outgoing club chairman, Mark Smith, said: “I hope the local community will be out in force to celebrate cycling as a fun activity.”
Participants of this year’s race are asked to gather at Commonside from 10am, with the ride starting at 10.30am.