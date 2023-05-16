The 2.7-mile cycle event is the village’s answer to the Tour de France, and is organised by members of the Roberttown Community Cycling Club.

Praising the “fantastic turnout” Ms Leadbeater described the bike ride as “an excellent example of the power of sport to bring people together, and a chance to celebrate a real sense of community.”

She added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the dedicated volunteers who organised such a great event, everyone who took part, and the generous local businesses who gave their support.”

Tour de Roberttown 2023 participants and ride leaders gather at Commonside at the start of Sunday's ride.

Ian Pyke, chairman of Roberttown Community Cycling Club, said: “It was great to see so many people taking part in this year’s Tour de Roberttown.

"We were blessed by great weather and it was a real community effort.

“Volunteers and participants of all ages turned out to make the tour a great success and to celebrate cycling as an enjoyable activity for the whole family.

“As a Community Cycling Club we are keen to encourage local families to take up cycling as a great way to keep active together.”

Mr Pyke thanked members of Roberttown Community Cycling Club, Ravensthorpe Cycling Club and Roberttown Road Runners for helping to stage and marshall the ride, along with Haighs Farm Shop and Maughans Bakery for supplying the cakes and pastries enjoyed after the event.

