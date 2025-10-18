Tough Mudder and 50-mile walk: Kind-hearted fundraisers complete separate missions for Batley mental health charity
The charity, based out of Jo Cox House, is dedicated to supporting the community through advocacy, awareness, and creative projects which include Luke’s Lads, Butterflies and Twilight.
Last month, a trio of staff members from Kirklees College participated in Tough Mudder to support Luke’s Lads, while a volunteer at the charity walked 50 miles throughout September to raise money for the charity.
Kirklees College colleagues Steve Plumstead, Paul Whitaker and Ryan Winstanley raised £360 to support our Luke’s Lads programme following their efforts at Tough Mudder.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Their efforts will go directly towards helping us keep Luke’s Lads sessions running, and providing a safe, supportive space for men in our community to talk, connect, and strengthen their mental wellbeing.
“In an extra special gesture, Steve also donated his Tough Mudder medal to one of our TCD participants, a meaningful symbol of strength and encouragement.
“We are so grateful to Steve, Paul, and Ryan for their dedication, generosity, and for choosing to back our mission.
“Support like this is what truly makes a difference and helps us continue the work we do in the community. Thank you for going above and beyond.”
The 50-mile challenge was completed by Rachel, a TCD volunteer who originally set out to only walk for 30 miles. On her penultimate walk, her daughter Lexie joined her for a strong two miles, and helped to raise another £300 for TCD.