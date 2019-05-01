TOG24 puts shirts on air ambulance charity

Heckmondwike-based TOG24 has been donating clothing to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) since July 2018 in order to help raise money for the vital emergency service.

More than £21,000 has been generated thanks to this support, with a number of items also given to the charity’s successful recycling scheme where unused or end of life garments are still able to be recycled into other products such as insulation or alternative packaging.

TOG24 said it is delighted to be able to assist with the ongoing work of the YAA’s lifesaving organisation.

Offering a rapid response air emergency service to five million people across four million acres, the charity relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help save lives across Yorkshire.

Mark Ward, MD at TOG24 said: “We’re delighted to hear that with the clothes we have donated, the charity has been able to generate this amount of money to help save lives.

“A lot of people don’t realise that it is because of the swift medical interventions provided by the Air Ambulance crews that impact a patient’s chance of survival and subsequent quality of life.”

Kerry Dwyer, Fundraising Director, West and South Yorkshire for YAA said: “The support we have received from TOG24 has been fantastic.

“We are genuinely grateful to all the staff at TOG24 for their support and would like to sincerely thank them for their generous donations.”