Tina Turner, Tom Jones and Roy Orbison: 21 photos from iconic Batley Variety Club including some of the massive stars who performed there

Take a step back in time with these amazing photos of Batley's most iconic music venue.
By Jessica Barton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 14:32 GMT

Many stars graced the stage of the former Batley Variety Club during the 1960s and 70s including Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Louis Armstong, Olivia Newton-John, Morecambe and Wise, Dusty Springfield and Ken Dodd.

To celebrate the stars of Batley Variety, here are 21 pictures that will take you back to the iconic venue on Bradford Road.

Allan Clegg (third from left) and door staff at Batley Variety Club.

Allan Clegg (third from left) and door staff at Batley Variety Club. Photo: JP

Owner James Corrigan at the club.

Owner James Corrigan at the club. Photo: YPN

Owner James Corrigan at the club.

Owner James Corrigan at the club. Photo: YPN

Miss Gracie Fields, right, is greeted by her sister Mrs. Edith Wakefield, upon her arrival in Leeds. Gracie Fields opened in cabaret at the Batley Variety Club in November 1968.

Miss Gracie Fields, right, is greeted by her sister Mrs. Edith Wakefield, upon her arrival in Leeds. Gracie Fields opened in cabaret at the Batley Variety Club in November 1968. Photo: YPN

