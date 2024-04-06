Time is running out to sign up for The Kirkwood Memory Walk 2024 at early bird rate
Anyone who signs up for the walk before the deadline of midnight on Sunday, April 7, can take part in the annual occasion for just £5 per person.
The Kirkwood Memory Walk will be held on Saturday, June 22, when participants can walk either the six or ten-mile route around Huddersfield, setting off from the John Smith's Stadium.
A spokesperson said: “Prepare for an unforgettable evening beneath the twinkling Huddersfield skies as The Kirkwood Movement gathers for an unforgettable night out the whole family can enjoy.
“This event marks the pinnacle of The Kirkwood's annual calendar, and we're determined to make it our best one yet.
“With amazing entertainment, outstanding support from regional and national media outlets in Heart Radio and the magical sense of people coming together for one purpose, it will be a night to remember.”
“The Kirkwood eagerly anticipates the participation of as many families as possible at the event, where you can choose to walk either the six or ten-mile route around Huddersfield.
“It's an opportunity to remember loved ones, create cherished memories with your family and friends, all while supporting a charity that provides care for anyone in Kirklees with a life-limiting illness.”
For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.thekirkwood.org.uk/how-you-can-help/events/memory-walk