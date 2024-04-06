Time is running out to sign up for The Kirkwood Memory Walk 2024 at early bird rate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who signs up for the walk before the deadline of midnight on Sunday, April 7, can take part in the annual occasion for just £5 per person.

The Kirkwood Memory Walk will be held on Saturday, June 22, when participants can walk either the six or ten-mile route around Huddersfield, setting off from the John Smith's Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Prepare for an unforgettable evening beneath the twinkling Huddersfield skies as The Kirkwood Movement gathers for an unforgettable night out the whole family can enjoy.

The Kirkwood Memory Walk 2024 takes place on June 22

“This event marks the pinnacle of The Kirkwood's annual calendar, and we're determined to make it our best one yet.

“With amazing entertainment, outstanding support from regional and national media outlets in Heart Radio and the magical sense of people coming together for one purpose, it will be a night to remember.”

“The Kirkwood eagerly anticipates the participation of as many families as possible at the event, where you can choose to walk either the six or ten-mile route around Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an opportunity to remember loved ones, create cherished memories with your family and friends, all while supporting a charity that provides care for anyone in Kirklees with a life-limiting illness.”