Tickets for home games at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium have been slashed to just £10 for all adults, while children can attend for free. Season tickets, ahead of the new campaign, were also being sold for £110 - under £8 per game.

And Nicholas is hopeful that locals, and their families, take advantage of the discounted prices - starting with the visit of Swinton Lions on Sunday, February 12, kick off 3pm - as the Bulldogs look to build some early-season momentum following their terrific opening day victory at London Broncos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas said: “This is the risk we’re taking and it is a big thing really. That’s why I was hoping we could get off to a good start against London and keep the momentum going for the first home game.

Batley Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas admits the club has taken ‘a big risk’ by reducing ticket prices for the 2023 season - but hopes to get ‘more people through the turnstiles’.

“We have obviously slashed prices and taken a risk financially - a big risk really. Everybody is struggling at the moment, everybody has got higher bills and some are struggling more than others. So the hope is we’d try to help people to have a family day out where the children can get in for free and it’s only £10 for adults - you’re not going to get a cheaper family day out than that.

“We are hoping that more people come through the turnstiles and spend a bit more money when they’re at the ground. That’s the risk but the sponsors have helped us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it doesn’t happen we will have a financial shortfall. That’s the risk we are taking but we are hoping it is a worthwhile risk.

“If we get off to a good start and get a decent gate against Swinton we’re hoping we can get some momentum and that the atmosphere in the ground is improved and that people want to come again.”

Tickets for home games at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium have been slashed to just £10 for all adults, while children can attend for free. Season tickets, ahead of the new campaign, were also being sold for £110 - under £8 per game.

Batley supporters, over the last couple of years in particular, have been treated to some eye-catching performances on the field. A play-off semi-final appearance in 2021 was backed up by a sensational run to the Grand Final last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 30-20 win to start the 2023 campaign at Plough Lane on Sunday was their first success in the capital for 35 years, leaving Nicholas to insist that Craig Lingard’s men will not be underestimated.

“Maybe supporters, pundits and people who think they know, will underestimate us,” the chairman said. “But I don’t think coaches or players at these clubs will underestimate us.

“John Kear, for instance, has improved the squad at Widnes and I’m sure he will do a great job there but he knows not to underestimate Batley Bulldogs and I’m sure other clubs are the same.

“The actual coaching staff and players at these clubs will not underestimate us at all. I am absolutely certain about that. But that, obviously, makes it more difficult for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are underdogs in the eyes of the pundits, the press and the betting companies but I don’t think the other players and coaches have the same view.