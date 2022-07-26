Three parks in Dewsbury, Batley and Birstall celebrate winning Green Flag Awards

Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall and Wilton Park in Batley are among the record number of 83 green spaces in Yorkshire to receive the award this year.

In addition, six of the winners - including Oakwell Hall - have also received a Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of historic features, supported in England by Historic England.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by Keep Britain Tidy, is regarded as the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilton Park, Batley

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “Parks are an essential part of our green infrastructure, playing a key role in our environmental sustainability.

“They are the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife.

“Importantly, they provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status, or ability to pay for access.

"It’s clear from our research that for quality green spaces to meaningfully contribute to our health and well-being, they must be universally accessible and fit for purpose.

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

“The Green Flag Award is a vital component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible.

“The news that a record number have achieved the Green Flag Award standard is testament to the hard work of the heroes tasked with looking after these national assets.”