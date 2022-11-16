The programme aims to protect and manage the historic environment.

Historic England works with owners, friends groups, developers and other stakeholders to find solutions for “at risk” historic places and sites across the country.

This year’s register includes the following places in North Kirklees:

St Mary's Church, Mirfield

Christ Church, Church Lane, Liversedge

The roofs of the Gothic church are in poor repair.

Repairs to its west tower were completed with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England's former Repair Grant for Places of Worship scheme.

A further phase of work to repair the north elevation is required.

Hopton Congregational Church, Calder Road, Mirfield

The former church with attached school buildings to the rear dates back to 1829. It is largely unaltered and retains box pews in the body of the church and original windows throughout.

Water penetration has resulted in patches of timber decay and a failing roof truss.

Planning permission has been granted for enabling development subject to a Section 106 agreement over phasing of repair work to the church.

Some repairs to the roof have already been carried out. New owners have carried out repairs to windows and pews.

Repairs to high-level tower masonry and tower roof covering at the large Victorian church were carried out in 2015 with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund's former Grants for Places of Worship scheme.

A further phase of work is required to repair the vestry and rainwater goods.

Kirklees Park, Hartshead

Several of the buildings on the site are included on the register.

The 17th century malthouse is in a stable condition, but disused.

The L-shaped aisled barn has an area of roof missing to the north and there is some timber decay to the frame.

The east gable wall and the roof of a 17th century cowhouse and a two cell house have partially collapsed. The fallen material has been cleared and the building made safe.