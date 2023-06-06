The popular event, held in celebration of Jo Cox, the former MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered in 2016, had been an annual fixture prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its triumphant return was organised by Batley Sporting Foundation, in conjunction with More in Common Batley and Spen and Jo’s family, as part of The Great Get Together, which sees a series of events held nationwide, and saw Team Colostomy UK playing against British Asian Rugby Association followed by Batley Bulldogs taking on York Knights.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, the current MP for Batley and Spen, said: “It was lovely to see the return of this very special game, and there was an amazing atmosphere throughout the day both on and off the pitch under beautiful sunny skies.

Kim Leadbeater with players from Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association at the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“I firmly believe that sport is a brilliant way to bring people together, and the reaction on the day proved that to be the case – with 3,000 people flocking to Mount Pleasant for a truly inclusive day.

“The day was everything we wanted it to be: a lovely sporting event, a fun time for all those that attended, and a wonderful tribute to Jo.”

The Bulldogs’ match was preceded by a minute of applause to remember Jo, along with keen Bulldogs fan Paul Clarkson who sadly passed away a few days prior to the game.

As well as action on the pitch there were activities across the Mount Pleasant site including music from the Yorkshire Groovers Samba Band and Batley group Gods of Fortune, with local scouts providing additional food plus an inflatable assault course, archery, and games.

Action from the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Game between Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

The charity Colostomy UK also had a stall, raising awareness of the work they do to support and empower people living with a stoma. This is the second year the Colostomy UK team have played at the Batley ground, once again taking on the British Asian Rugby Association and showcasing the truly inclusive power of sport.

Team Colostomy UK captain Tom Kaye said: “I’ve played from a junior up to the point where I’ve had issues and have a colostomy bag on. I’ve met some of my best friends through rugby: the community aspect of it, friendship, teamwork. It’s [about] all the skills of life and it brings happiness.”

And captain of British Asian Rugby Association, Dr Ikram Butt, described the event as “an example of bringing these diverse communities together and having fun in a family-friendly environment.”

The Bulldogs’ 14-8 win over the Knights puts them level with Sheffield Eagles at second place in the Betfred Championship. The match saw the Bulldogs’ Ben White taking part in his 200th career game.

There was entertainment off the pitch as well. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)