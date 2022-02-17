Thousands raised to help wife of former Batley Bulldogs player with her cancer battle

Tiffany Walker

Tiffany Black, who is married to former Batley Bulldogs player Ben Black, has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer which has caused tumours in her thyroid, neck and upper chest.

The couple now live in Australia and have three children.

Doctors there say they can not distinguish the exact type of cancer 33-year-old Tiffany has at this stage but, having not previously witnessed a cancer this aggressive in someone so

young, specialists at John Flynn Hospital, Queensland, have advised that extensive life-changing treatment is required immediately.

They have also told her she needs to pay initial medical bills of 40,000 dollars before life-saving treatment can start.

Tiffany’s friends and family have started an online fundraiser in a bid to help and, thanks to donations and fundraisers, it has already raised nearly £16,000 of their £50,000 target.

People all over West Yorkshire have been organising sponsored events and collections to contribute.

Bucket collections have been held at games by Batley Bulldogs as well as Halifax Panthers, who Ben also used to play for.

On Sunday, around 15 of Tiffany’s loved ones walked the 10 miles from The Stubbing Wharf in Hebden Bridge to The Cross Keys in Siddal, Halifax, to boost the fundraising.

Emma Taylor, one of the walkers, said: “It’s just so phenomenal.

“Tiff’s sister, brother, niece and mum were there on Sunday and they said Tiff is just blown away by all the support from everyone and all the lovely messages.

“We want to do as much as we can to help get her the treatment that she needs.”

Hundreds of donations have been made to the online fundraiser.