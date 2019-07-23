Thousands raised at memorial fun day for young Dewsbury dad

Thousands of pounds have been collected for the funeral and family of a much-loved man from Dewsbury.

A week of fund raising, which included a family fun day, car wash and raffle, in memory of 24-year-old Luke Manton has reached over £6,200.



One of his best friends and organiser of the fun day, Tanisha Bramwell, said: “It went so well. I’m just so proud of the area.



“Through that shock and pain, to do what we have done is amazing.”



She had been friends with Luke, who was a father to four, since they were children.



“He made such an impact on so many people’s lives.” she added.



“He was kind, caring and always put everyone else’s feelings and needs first before thinking about himself, and he was a really good dad.



“I hope his kids will know how much everyone loved him.”



Crowds of people came together for the fun day on Saturday which included a bouncy castle, circus skills workshops, a curry stall, desert table, face painting and other stalls. In the evening, they let off balloons in Luke’s memory.



Luke was found dead near Dewsbury Bus Station on July 12. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.



To donate to the collection online, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lukemanton.