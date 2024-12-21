Thousands call on Kirklees Council to U-turn on Heckmondwike dementia home plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 9,000 people have signed a petition calling on Kirklees Council’s cabinet to rethink its decision privatise two residential dementia care homes including one in Heckmondwike.

Cabinet members agreed last week that the transfer of Castle Grange in Newsome and Claremont House in Heckmondwike to the private sector can be completed, with five potential operators said to be interested.

A petition opposing the plans, which has racked up 9,433 signatures, has now been presented to the council.

Once verified, it will trigger a debate on the matter.

Huddersfield Town Hall

Sara Blagbrough, whose mum resides at Castle Grange, claimed: “Residents across Kirklees are saying no, this is not appropriate, this is not the way forward for these vulnerable people.”

Kirklees Community Independents have also sent an open letter to cabinet, calling for an independent audit of all financial and operational decisions related to the homes over the past five years, an explanation of what it says is the council’s reliance on private sector agency staff, and a public commitment to preserving these homes under a sustainable, community-focused model.

The letter concludes: “We strongly urge you to reconsider your approach before further damage is done with regards to the lives of our most vulnerable and suffering members – and to co-operate with all grassroots stakeholders and members of the public.”

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health, Coun Beverley Addy, said: “We are looking at providers who provide a level of care that is equitable to what we are providing now.

"I’m not interested in signing off on anything where a provider isn’t of quality.”