Thousands back plans to hand former Batley leisure centre to community

Batley’s disused leisure centre could be revitalised if given to the community, according to campaigners.

Batley Baths and Recreation Centre was forced to close its doors in December 2022 due to operator – Kirklees Active Leisure’s (KAL) – mounting financial pressures.

Though the closure was expected to be temporary, KAL made the decision to shut the centre for good due to the building’s conditions and running costs, leaving the community “devastated”.

However, members of the community hope to give the centre a new lease of life, with representatives from local support group for people with disabilities, ‘Downs and Special Friends’, attending a full council meeting, setting out their “transformative vision” for the centre.

Akhtar Kasia speaking at the full council meeting

This would see the swimming pool back open and a day centre, cafe, indoor garden and spa brought to the centre, with the group responsible for the day-to-day running of the facility.

Spokesman Akhtar Kasia told the meeting: “We plan to reopen Batley Baths, and not just as a swimming facility but as a dynamic hub of activity, inclusion and wellness. With your support, we can turn this vision into a reality.”

So far, the proposals have been backed by more than 3,500 signatories in a petition, with schools, sports clubs and councillors pledging their support.

The meeting heard that conversations around funding had also been carried out with organisations like the National Lottery and local businesses.

Mr Kasia added: “We as a community have been devastated since the closure of the Batley Baths building and the services offered and although we understand some of the challenges the council faces, we all have been saddened by this decision.”

As Coun Carole Pattison had only been made leader of the council during the meeting, she said she would send a written response to Mr Kasia.

However, she did say she would like to see the matter resolved as soon as possible and uncertainty dealt with.

She continued: “I recognise and understand everything that you’re saying about the need for leisure services for all the benefits it can bring to the community and we do hope that we can find a solution with yourselves which does provide the communities with facilities that they want within the art of the possible.”