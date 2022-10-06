Thornhill Tennis Club, which was officially opened in 1997 by the then UK’s number one tennis player Greg Rusedski, will be offering free coaching sessions for all age groups on Sunday, October 9.

The sessions will be delivered by two Lawn Tennis Association qualified coaches from We Do Tennis.

A session for children aged between six and 11 will start at 2pm and end at 2.30pm. The next session will be for children aged between 12 and 17 (2.30pm to 3pm) before anyone over 17 will have a 30 minute slot between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Thornhill Tennis Club is celebrating its 25th year anniversary.

The club, which has previously been awarded Yorkshire Community Club of the Year for its community work, will also be running a six-week junior coaching programme which is due to start on Thursday, October 13, with the following time slots:

Ages 6-8: 4.15pm - 5pm

Ages 9-11: 5pm - 6pm

Ages.12-16: 6pm - 7pm

Ages 10-15: 7pm - 8pm

Ages 16+: 8pm -9pm

The members’ club, based within the Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club complex at The Combs, is welcoming of new members, of all abilities, and to celebrate its 25-year existence it will also be reducing its annual membership fees to £25 for adults and £10 for under 18s.

Full details of these events can be found on wdtvenues.co.uk/thornhill and any enquiries about membership can be sent to [email protected]