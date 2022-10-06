Thornhill Tennis Club celebrates 25th year anniversary
A tennis club in Dewsbury is marking its 25th year anniversary by hosting free coaching sessions as well as reducing its annual membership.
Thornhill Tennis Club, which was officially opened in 1997 by the then UK’s number one tennis player Greg Rusedski, will be offering free coaching sessions for all age groups on Sunday, October 9.
The sessions will be delivered by two Lawn Tennis Association qualified coaches from We Do Tennis.
A session for children aged between six and 11 will start at 2pm and end at 2.30pm. The next session will be for children aged between 12 and 17 (2.30pm to 3pm) before anyone over 17 will have a 30 minute slot between 3pm and 3.30pm.
Most Popular
The club, which has previously been awarded Yorkshire Community Club of the Year for its community work, will also be running a six-week junior coaching programme which is due to start on Thursday, October 13, with the following time slots:
Ages 6-8: 4.15pm - 5pm
Ages 9-11: 5pm - 6pm
Ages.12-16: 6pm - 7pm
Ages 10-15: 7pm - 8pm
Ages 16+: 8pm -9pm
The members’ club, based within the Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club complex at The Combs, is welcoming of new members, of all abilities, and to celebrate its 25-year existence it will also be reducing its annual membership fees to £25 for adults and £10 for under 18s.
Full details of these events can be found on wdtvenues.co.uk/thornhill and any enquiries about membership can be sent to [email protected]