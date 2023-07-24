The fayre was the first PTA event open for families to come into the school since the pandemic, and brought in more than 250 people, despite the rain, to support the school.

The team of volunteers were helped by Year six pupils, who put their entrepreneurial skills to the test in setting up, organising stalls and taking charge of selling refreshments and raffle tickets.

Friends of Thornhill J&I School PTA, newly formed in September, have worked behind the scenes to raise vital funds for the school, children and community by hosting various fundraisers throughout the year, including movie nights, coin challenge, luxury hampers and an Easter raffle.

The event, organised by the PTA, raised £1,684 for the school

The money raised has given pupils access to enrichment opportunities in and outside of school, including the Year six leavers’ disco, Owls After-School and Holiday Club excursions, and treats for the winning house team.

Jen Rylance, acting head teacher at Thornhill Junior and Infant School, said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our newly formed PTA.

“Their energy, enthusiasm and commitment to supporting our children has been amazing.

"The money they have raised, with the help of our community, will ensure that our children have access to all of the fantastic opportunities they deserve.

“I cannot wait to see what they get up to next.”