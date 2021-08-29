Thornhill Community Academy head praises 'amazing' Year 11 students

GCSE results day at Thornhill Community Academy. Head teacher Matthew Burton with former head boy Esfand Amir

As with all pupils throughout the country, awards were made through teacher-assessed grades this year due to the Covid pandemic.

The school praised students for their hard work over the past five years and enduring a thorough and rigorous process to achieve their qualifications.

Head teacher Matthew Burton said: "I am so proud of our amazing students' exceptional academic successes this year, and their dedication and application has been a genuine privilege and honour to witness.

GCSE results day at Thornhill Community Academy. Head teacher Matthew Burton with former head girl Imaan Iqbal.

"To be here for such a wonderfully celebratory day is something that is a genuine highlight of the year.