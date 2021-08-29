Thornhill Community Academy head praises 'amazing' Year 11 students
Staff at Thornhill Community Academy have congratulated their Year 11 students on their GCSE results.
As with all pupils throughout the country, awards were made through teacher-assessed grades this year due to the Covid pandemic.
The school praised students for their hard work over the past five years and enduring a thorough and rigorous process to achieve their qualifications.
Head teacher Matthew Burton said: "I am so proud of our amazing students' exceptional academic successes this year, and their dedication and application has been a genuine privilege and honour to witness.
"To be here for such a wonderfully celebratory day is something that is a genuine highlight of the year.
"We are delighted by everyone's achievements and wish all of our former students every success in the future as they embark on further studies either at college or on apprenticeships."