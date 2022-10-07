John, who was born in Thornhill, has continued to write, and he regularly posted his rhymes on the Facebook site ‘Dewsbury Pictures Old and New’.

Encouraged by the favourable comments that he has received, he decided to release this second book, which follows a similar format to the first.

It contains nostalgic and humorous rhymes as well as a selection written in the Yorkshire dialect.

The book was written by 75 year-old John Croft from Thornhill.

John’s book contains 88 pieces of writing, many featuring illustration by his son, James, who is a full-time children’s book illustrator and artist.

In addition, John has created a character called ‘Arfur Squeak’, a white mouse, who is featured in several rhymes in the humorous section.

John said: “Just when I think there are no more memories to write about, I suddenly see or hear something that reminds me of a story and I start writing about it.

“Since I started writing rhymes in November 2020 I have written over 400, so there is plenty of material for a third book.

“And if the demand is there, I will set about writing another one because I think people want to read about things which make them smile.”