Thornhill animal sanctuary volunteer to take on gruelling 31 day challenge

Every year the team at Millington’s like to set themselves a crazy challenge, with an equally crazy target amount, with all funds going towards the upkeep of the sanctuary.

This year, founder Jake Ratcliffe is out of action after a knee operation, so volunteer Josh is stepping up to the game - and he isn't doing things by halves.

Josh, who started volunteering at the sanctuary in April 2021, will attempt to run 31 marathons in 31 consecutive days, equalling 812 miles - which is further than John O'Groats to Land’s End - all while still working his full time job.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh will start the challenge on July 22.

Josh is taking on this challenge to help raise £31,000 for the rescued animals at Millington’s Magical Barn.

Josh said: “It was meant to be 30 days, 30 marathons because I am 30 in the middle of the challenge, but Jake kindly said that 31 is the length of the country so I might as well do one more.

“I still have to pinch myself - It is getting closer now so it is getting more real.

“The training has been difficult, especially around a full time job.

Josh with donkeys Leonard and Catherine.

“I have been doing long runs, slower than usual, but just getting used to being on my legs for a long time, my legs being tired, eating while i'm running, drinking while i'm running, fuelling properly and a lot of mental training as well.

“A lot of it is mental, it's 50/50. You have obviously got to be physically fit but you have to be mentally fit as well to finish work, put your trainers on and go on what's going to be a four and a half or five hour run every single day.

“Because so many kind people have already donated, and hopefully donations will come through while I'm there, that will spur me on.

“People are giving their hard earned money to keep Millington’s up and running - that will be a massive inspiration for me.”

Josh started volunteering at the sanctuary in 2021.

The sanctuary, which is now home to around 80 animals, was set up by former rugby player Jake and his partner Rosie Thompson, a veterinary nurse.

The sanctuary fully relies on donations and the help of volunteers such as Josh.

The challenge starts on July 22, with Josh completing his final marathon on August 22.

Funds from this challenge will be used to install a tarmac pathway throughout the sanctuary, enabling Millington’s to welcome people who may have accessibility issues.

Any spare money will go towards the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in need.

The sanctuary is urging runners to join the challenge, whether it's running alongside Josh after work or doing a sponsored five kilometre run.

Every runner that helps towards the target will receive their very own Millington’s t-shirt and medal.

To find out more, visit https://millingtonsmagicalbarn.com/