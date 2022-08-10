This stunning home is the most expensive for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

The detached contemporary property has been specifically designed to offer fantastic light and bright living accommodation throughout.

The double height glazed entrance hall with bespoke powder coated blue staircase and exposed steelwork affords an abundance of natural light into the ground and first floor.

To the first floor, the property boasts large open plan, modern living accommodation leading into the kitchen/diner area fitted with Porcelanosa cabinetry, an angled Krion worktop to enjoy the picture window views, Caple recessed induction hob, Fisher & Paykel and Miele appliances, with Quooker instant boiling water tap.

From the living area, Fineline aluminium sliding pocket doors with an open corner system give access to the balcony, which enjoys a south-westerly aspect, with unobstructed views over open countryside at seating level with frameless glass balustrades.

The open plan primary bedroom benefits from underfloor heating as well as air conditioning and is finished to the very highest of standards.

The en-suite features Porcelanosa wall and floor tiles, open concept glazed shower with recessed rainfall showerhead, body jet shower system, Porcelanosa Krion sink and WC, and a bespoke walk-in wardrobe.

Bedroom three is a substantial double with dual aspect windows, underfloor heating, air conditioning and top of the range en-suite with walk-in glazed shower and unique Roca W+W sustainable design combined sink and WC.

Bedroom four is a good sized double with electric opening rooflight and vaulted ceiling.

The ground floor snug/sitting room is fitted with bespoke media wall, exposed feature brickwork and hanging bubble chair, with access onto the rear garden.

The house bathroom is a masterpiece with polished concrete walls, free-standing bath, Porcelanosa vanity units, sink and mirror.

Externally, the property takes entertainment to the next level with a bespoke bar featuring designer wallpaper, custom made serving bar and bi-folding door and window.

Enjoy al fresco dining to the rear in the private courtyard garden leading to the spa and gym. Two lawned areas are featured one to the side of the property with porcelain tile seating area, the other above the gym and spa with walk-on skylight feature.

The spa is stunningly modern with all the latest wellness facilities including underfloor heating, floor recessed professional six person Jacuzzi, bespoke sauna, gym area, shower and WC, wine cooler, integrated TV and ceiling speaker system.

The property offers a unique opportunity to acquire a stunning modern home in a sought after semi-rural location.

Accessed directly from the property, down the tranquil country lane, are a multitude of countryside public walking and bridal paths winding through the local villages of Briestfield, Middlestown and beyond for ramblers, dog walkers and horse enthusiasts alike.

Local equestrian facilities will also appeal to potential buyers, with local riding schools and stables all within easy reach.

With a variety of train stations within easy reach and M1 access within 15 minutes, the location really does offer it all.

Vantage, Judy Haigh Lane, Thornhill Edge is offered for sale by Fine & Country at a guide price of £975,000.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call 01924 767153.

