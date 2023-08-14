This Mirfield dog has a new spring in his step after his owner tried out an unusual anti-aging remedy

Archie, a ten year-old rescue dog, came to live with Jonathan Gunson, 55, when his previous owner passed away.

Then aged five, the dog settled in quickly to family life, and loved to run in the countryside around Mirfield, where Jonathan lives.

But as Archie started to get older and slow down, Jonathan started researching ways that he could help his beloved dog enjoy his walks for longer, and started reading about collagen as a food supplement to help dogs as they age.

Archie loves to run in the countryside around Mirfield

He said: “Archie loves carrot sticks - he can’t get enough of them.

"His love for carrot sticks dovetails nicely into his second love – and that is pretending he hasn’t been fed.

"He’s keen on suggesting other foods than the ones he was given to eat, like crisps, twiglets and even more carrot sticks.

“He’s also quite partial to jumping in and out of water to fetch his favourite ball, then shaking the water all over any freshly washed trousers I happen to be wearing.

Archie with Jonathan

“His love of water doesn’t extend to going into the garden when it’s raining too hard for me to take him for a walk. Or having showers or baths.”

Jonathan added: “I read that most dogs after the age of five will start to get some form of arthritis, so I felt this supplement might help to slow it down. It most definitely has.

“I’ve been using Pawable’s Collar-Gen powder in Archie’s food for two or three years now, alongside joint care chews and it has been incredible for him.

"He has incredible energy and dashes after his ball almost untiringly.

"I actually have to be the one to remember his age and give him a bit of rest.”

Thanks to maintaining Archie’s bounce, the pair are able to enjoy their regular walks, including in Hagg Wood, with a stop off at the new urban orchard.

The pair can also regularly be seen on the greenway leading to Dewsbury Country Park.

Jonathan said: “It’s a lovely long walk featuring all the mud any dog could ask for.

“He’s maintained a lot of fitness, he started taking it before any age-related issues were obvious, but he is definitely thriving on the collagen supplement.”

Though usually known as a human beauty supplement, collagen is a protein that is found in skin and connective tissues such as joints, tendons, cartilage and ligaments.

It makes up 30 per cent of all the protein in a dog’s body, so when it depletes over time it can exacerbate conditions.

Research by Pawable has found that collagen has a positive effect on the strength of their bones, teeth and claws.

Jonathan added: “I’ve recommended it to lots of people. I tell them how easy it is to mix into food and that his energy shows me how effective it is.