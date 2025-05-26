Organised by Roberttown in Bloom, people gathered at the village’s Community Centre on Sunday, May 18, which saw Karen Clegg provide live entertainment, hot roast beef sandwiches, and a raffle.

Villagers in Roberttown pulled together last weekend to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Organised by Roberttown in Bloom, people gathered at the village’s Community Centre on Sunday, May 18, which saw Karen Clegg provide live entertainment, hot roast beef sandwiches, and a raffle.

Attendees donned 1940s costumes to acknowledge the occasion, which marked the end of Roberttown in Bloom’s VE Digging For Victory fortnight of celebrations, which included the fabulous scarecrow competition as previously covered by the Reporter Series.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, chair Louise Hardy shared:

“What an absolutely incredible afternoon This is exactly why our village of Roberttown is so special.

“Thank you to everyone who came and supported the event and donated prizes, time, effort and came together to acknowledge the VE Day 80th anniversary remembrance.

“People's costumes, outfits, hairstyles and sass were super. A huge thanks goes to showbiz superstar and all round fabulous entertainer, Karen Clegg who made the afternoon so special with songs and stories of yesteryear.

“People were dancing, waving flags, singing and getting into the 1940s spirit. Our hot roast beef sandwiches from Haigh’s Farm Shop were delicious, so thanks to Shaun and son Jules for such fabulous service.

“Thank you to members of our amazing team, who stepped up to lend a hand and get the party started, and to our friends who always muck in to help. You know who you are.

“The community centre is the perfect venue for our events, and also keeps the heart of the community beating with such a great place to be - thank you Lynette Stone and all the trustees of the community centre.”

After the event, the group was able to donate five bags of shopping, including fresh fruit, vegetables and store cupboard staples, to Dewsbury Outreach Hub Food Bank, due to the generosity of those who attended.