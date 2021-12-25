'Think about those less fortunate than ourselves during the festive season'

Sadly there will be no Christmas celebrations for those who have been made homeless

The words “Covid” and “Omicron” are now a regular and dreaded part of our vocabulary.

The Government rightly wants everyone to quickly get vaccinated with the booster jab - hoping this will stem the next predicted wave of Covid/Omicron, as well as allow families some breathing space to at least come together over the dining table on Christmas Day before or “if” the next lockdown is likely to be put in place.

The story of Charles Dickens’ classic “Scrooge - A Christmas Carol” always reminds us to think about the less fortunate during this festive period. The theme is “think of others”.

Yet, we now have a situation where it has become equally important not just to keep the plight of the vulnerable in our minds, but to also think about our own welfare and safety.

It’s going to be a Christmas unlike any other.

Yet one thing is obvious, that the British public - whatever the circumstances - will still be able to celebrate Christmas in their own homes.

Whether the celebrations happen with or without loved ones is another question.

But at the same time let’s not forget there will sadly be no Christmas celebrations for those who have been made homeless or for those who have lost family or friends due to natural disasters or war.

So it’s important for us to remember things are not so bad for the vast majority of people in this country compared to some other areas of the world.