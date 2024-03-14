A weekly gaming club has opened in Dewsbury to support children who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based at Sensory World Play Centre, on Old Westgate in the town, the club - which will run every Monday evening until May 13 - has been established by the West Yorkshire ADHD Support Group, which aims to help people with the neurodevelopmental condition across the region.

Primarily aimed at children who are transitioning from Year 6 to high school, the gaming club provides “a safe and fun space” for neurodiverse youngsters who can access a range of electronic games, including PS4, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii, as well as board games.

Jo Brett, the Leeds area coordinator for West Yorkshire ADHD Support Group, said: “The gaming club has been set up specifically for children about to transition into high school.

“We don’t need a referral or a diagnosis in place. We are here for anybody. The club will help children to recognise that their neurotype is readily available and they can socialise, in a safe space where they can be themselves, with other children of the same neurotype, feel accepted and meet and make friends with people who don’t see them being any different.

“It also gives parents the chance to socialise with other parents who might have a better understanding of the challenges they face in raising children with additional needs.

“We are here to help families who are struggling to navigate either the medical route or educational route because systems are really broken at the moment.

“There are a lot of families struggling and not a lot of people are aware of what we do. We are here for anybody.”

Thanking Linda Holmes, the owner of Sensory World, Jo added:

“Linda is on our board of trustees and helps to run our charity and gives us access to her venue so we can put on more things and offer more activities for families in need.

“As a charity we hold family drop-in sessions at Sensory World every Saturday. They run indefinitely and will always be available.”

The first gaming club session was held on Monday, February 19, with participants being charged £3.50. However, Jo confirmed the group would be trialling a free entry for this coming Monday, March 18, as well as for the previous Monday’s (March 11) session.