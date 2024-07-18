Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Jo Cox Way bike ride from Cleckheaton to London will see women cyclists outnumber male riders for the first time.

Into its ninth year, the mammoth 293-mile bike ride from Yorkshire to the capital is held in memory of the former MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered in 2016, and the 2024 event, which departs from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium on Wednesday, July 24, has seen a record number of entrants sign up.

85 riders of all ages and abilities will set off from the Cleckheaton venue, on Bradford Road, before arriving in London on Sunday, July 28, via stops in Buxton in Derbyshire, Market Bosworth in Leicestershire, Cranfield in Buckinghamshire and Egham in Surrey.

The ride aims to keep the former MP’s legacy alive by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her, and was founded by North Yorkshire businessman Sarfraz Mian only a few weeks after her death.

Riders at the start line of the 2023 Jo Cox Way. This year’s event from Cleckheaton to London will see more female cyclists than male riders for the first time.

He said: “As well as more riders than ever before, we also have a record number of new riders this year, which is a powerful indicator that Jo’s message, that we have more in common than that which divides us, still resonates across the country.

“The Jo Cox Way is a very visible example of people from different communities working together for a common goal. Since 2016 hundreds of cyclists have raised thousands of pounds for The Jo Cox Foundation to support projects to improve and strengthen our communities.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure all our cyclists enjoy the ride of their lives.”

The youngest cyclist this year is 16 while the oldest is 78. 43 of the 85 riders this year are women, which means that female riders will outnumber male riders for the first time.

Jo Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, who is now the MP for Spen Valley, said:

“The Jo Cox Way is a really powerful part of Jo’s legacy and my mum and dad and I wish all the 2024 cyclists the very best of luck for a fantastic journey.

“It’s a wonderful five days and it’s everything Jo would have loved. Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits, and also helps combat loneliness and isolation - causes Jo cared deeply about.

“She was also a passionate campaigner for gender equality so it’s wonderful to see so many women riding this year. Cycling isn’t just for middle aged men in lycra! It’s for everyone.

“These riders are inspirational.”

One of the women cycling this year will be Sam Hunter, 52, a project manager from Bradford, who only recently got on a bike for the first time.

Sam said: “I only learnt to ride a bike during the pandemic. I didn’t know how to ride so I borrowed a bike for my first lesson. I’d never used gears and I couldn’t understand what the instructor was on about when he told me to change gears.

“But I persisted and got to grips with it. I’ve come a long way since then, met lots of new people and cycling has opened up a whole new world for me.”

The ride raises funds for The Jo Cox Foundation. To learn more about the foundation’s work, visit: https://www.jocoxfoundation.org and if you’d like to support

the riders, you can donate by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2024