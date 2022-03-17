These areas in North Kirklees are set to be hardest hit by rising energy bills

The energy price cap rise of 54 per cent means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official Government data shows some neighbourhoods in Kirklees could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and, importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

In Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant 70.9 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Upper Batley and Soothill 69.7 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Scholes and Hunsworth 66.8 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown 65.4 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Heckmondwike North 64.8 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton 64.2 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees 64.1 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Thornhill 63.9 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Birkenshaw 63.5 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd 63.1 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Staincliffe and Healey 60.7 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Battyeford 59.5 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Gomersal 57.0 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Ravensthorpe 56.9 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge 56.4 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Dewsbury Central and Westborough 55.4 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown 55.3 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Dewsbury Moor Upper 55.1 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Birstall 53.4 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Cleckheaton 52.6 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Earlsheaton and Chickenley 51.3 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Mirfield Central and Hopton 51.1 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.

In Hightown and Hartshead Moor 49.7 per cent of homes have an EPC rating of D or lower.