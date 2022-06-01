These are the roads in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen that will be closed for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Residents in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield have been granted permission by Kirklees Council to close roads to hold street parties to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

By Staff Reporter
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:00 pm

A total of 18 road closure orders have been approved by the council, allowing residents and neighbours to gather together over the four-day weekend to mark the occasion.

Here is the list of roads that will be closed, and the day that the closure will be in effect.

Barrington Parade, Cleckheaton - Sunday, June 5.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

Neighbours on Cornmill Avenue in Liversedge are planning a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Beechwood Avenue, Mirfield - Friday, June 3.

Bendigo Road, Dewsbury - Saturday, June 4.

Cornmill Avenue, Liversedge - Saturday, June 4.

Elder Close, Batley - Friday, June 3.

Frances Road, Dewsbury - Friday, June 3.

Knowl Road, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Low Road, Dewsbury - Sunday, June 5.

Mill Street, Batley - Saturday, June 4.

Owl Lane, Dewsbury - Saturday, June 4.

Pinfold Lane, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Princess Street, Dewsbury - Thursday, June 2.

Priory Way, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Rudding Drive, Batley - Saturday, June 4.

Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Water Royd Drive, Mirfield - Friday, June 3.

Westfields Avenue, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Wilson Avenue, Mirfield - Saturday, June 4.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, said: “We have a fantastic community spirit in Kirklees and I’m delighted that people across Kirklees can take advantage of the extended bank holiday weekend to come together to celebrate the Queen’s historic jubilee."

Read More

Read More
Platinum Jubilee party plan on Liversedge streets has brought neighbours togethe...
MirfieldResidentsBatleyDewsburyKirklees Council