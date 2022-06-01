These are the roads in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen that will be closed for Platinum Jubilee street parties

A total of 18 road closure orders have been approved by the council, allowing residents and neighbours to gather together over the four-day weekend to mark the occasion.
Here is the list of roads that will be closed, and the day that the closure will be in effect.
Barrington Parade, Cleckheaton - Sunday, June 5.
Beechwood Avenue, Mirfield - Friday, June 3.
Bendigo Road, Dewsbury - Saturday, June 4.
Cornmill Avenue, Liversedge - Saturday, June 4.
Elder Close, Batley - Friday, June 3.
Frances Road, Dewsbury - Friday, June 3.
Knowl Road, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.
Low Road, Dewsbury - Sunday, June 5.
Mill Street, Batley - Saturday, June 4.
Owl Lane, Dewsbury - Saturday, June 4.
Pinfold Lane, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.
Princess Street, Dewsbury - Thursday, June 2.
Priory Way, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.
Rudding Drive, Batley - Saturday, June 4.
Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.
Water Royd Drive, Mirfield - Friday, June 3.
Westfields Avenue, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.
Wilson Avenue, Mirfield - Saturday, June 4.
Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, said: “We have a fantastic community spirit in Kirklees and I’m delighted that people across Kirklees can take advantage of the extended bank holiday weekend to come together to celebrate the Queen’s historic jubilee."