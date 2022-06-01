These are the roads in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen that will be closed for Platinum Jubilee street parties

A total of 18 road closure orders have been approved by the council, allowing residents and neighbours to gather together over the four-day weekend to mark the occasion.

Here is the list of roads that will be closed, and the day that the closure will be in effect.

Barrington Parade, Cleckheaton - Sunday, June 5.

Neighbours on Cornmill Avenue in Liversedge are planning a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Beechwood Avenue, Mirfield - Friday, June 3.

Bendigo Road, Dewsbury - Saturday, June 4.

Cornmill Avenue, Liversedge - Saturday, June 4.

Elder Close, Batley - Friday, June 3.

Frances Road, Dewsbury - Friday, June 3.

Knowl Road, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Low Road, Dewsbury - Sunday, June 5.

Mill Street, Batley - Saturday, June 4.

Owl Lane, Dewsbury - Saturday, June 4.

Pinfold Lane, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Princess Street, Dewsbury - Thursday, June 2.

Priory Way, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Rudding Drive, Batley - Saturday, June 4.

Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Water Royd Drive, Mirfield - Friday, June 3.

Westfields Avenue, Mirfield - Sunday, June 5.

Wilson Avenue, Mirfield - Saturday, June 4.