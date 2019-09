The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. A one rating means that major improvement is necessary at the premises.

1. Peppers Takeaway Thorncliffe Estate Staincliffe Batley (Inspected 20 December 2018)

2. New Thorncliffe Thorncliffe Estate, Staincliffe, Batley (Inspected 21 May 2019)

3. Naveeds Indian Takeaway Low Lane, Birstall, Batley (Inspected 13 December 2018)

4. Mild Seven Bradford Road Birkenshaw (Inspected 15 July 2019)

