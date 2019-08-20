properties for sale in Dewsbury

These are the 11 most expensive properties listed for sale in Dewsbury with Rightmove

There are some truly stunning properties for sale in Dewsbury and the surrounding area at the moment.

Here are the top 11 most expensive listed on rightmove.co.uk

Price 725,000 Three bedroom detached house for sale in Gomersal with Fine and Country
Price 730,000 Five bedroom detached house for sale Heaton Road, Upper Batley, with Watsons Property Services
Price 750,000 Four bedroom house for sale, Lower Lane, Gomersal, with Fine and Country
Price 780,000 Four bedroom detached house for sale Timothy Lane, Upper Batley, with Dacre, Son and Hartley
