News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
The following pubs were all recommended by Reporter Series readersThe following pubs were all recommended by Reporter Series readers
The following pubs were all recommended by Reporter Series readers

These are 14 of the best pubs to visit in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield on National Beer Day - as chosen by Reporter Series readers

When it comes to pubs across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit according to you.
By Dominic Brown
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Are you looking for somewhere to go out for a pint or two to celebrate National Beer Day today (June 15)?

In no particular order, here are the best places to go in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen, as chosen by Reporter Series readers.

Dewsbury school excited ahead of community fun day to help raise funds for stolen mini-buses

Market Street, Heckmondwike

1. The Wike Horse

Market Street, Heckmondwike Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Calder Road, Mirfield

2. The Flowerpot

Calder Road, Mirfield Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury

3. The Shepherd's Boy

Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Station Road, Mirfield

4. Navigation Tavern

Station Road, Mirfield Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatley