These 11 schools are the most overcrowded in Batley, Dewsbury and Spen

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year show 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity, with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total, these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in North Kirklees are the most overcrowded.

Batley Grammar School Batley Grammar School is over capacity by 7.6 per cent. The school has an extra 70 pupils on its roll

Warwick Road Primary School, Batley Warwick Road Primary School, Batley is over capacity by three per cent. The school has an extra ten pupils on its roll.

Birkenshaw Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Birkenshaw Primary School is over capacity by 2.4 per cent. The school has an extra ten pupils on its roll.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Birstall St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Birstall is over capacity by 2.1 per cent. The school has an extra five pupils on its roll.