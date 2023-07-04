The family-orientated event took over Wilton Park, which was packed with stalls from a wide range of organisations, charities, community groups and businesses, with organisers describing it as the best and busiest in its five year history.

Organiser Craig Munns, who is already looking forward to 2024, paid tribute to volunteers Leanne, Lisa, Jayne, Angie, and Ben, as well as the Friends of Wilton Park, the Brunswick Centre, Creative Scene, and Batley West councillors for their support.

He said: “This year’s Pride was the biggest yet with more visitors, more stalls and more acts, which meant we had to put on a second stage.

Thousands of people - including Kim Leadbeater MP - enjoyed the positive atmosphere at the Batley Pride in the Park event on Sunday.

“Everyone had a good time. A lot of people came for the first time, and they seemed to enjoy it. There was a really good vibe.”

Among those taking part were Andy’s Man Club, Fearless People, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Morrisons and Kirklees Libraries.

MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, was also in attendance. She said:

“I had such a great day and was so proud to represent Batley and Spen More in Common.

“It was lovely to chat to so many fantastic organisations, small businesses, community groups and charities. Well done to Craig and the organising team for putting together such a successful and enjoyable event.”