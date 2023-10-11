Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Batley Library organised a tabletop sale of second-hand volumes last Friday and Saturday, but a volunteer said the fundraising event was ‘sabotaged’ by people ‘filling their bags’ from the library shelves.

Many of the books taken – which included graphic novels and cookery guides – had not been donated for the sale and are the property of Kirklees Council’s libraries service.

Lego used by the library for children's play sessions was also removed by parents. The council has confirmed the loss of stock.

The ornate Batley Library is facing an uncertain future, with Kirklees Council considering relocating the service to the town hall to save refurbishment costs

Friends member Steve McGrath, who was managing the event, said: “Friday's sale went well but Saturday's was sabotaged by misinformed Facebookers. Far too many people filled their bags with actual library books from the library shelves, not from the sale tables, even though I stood on the balcony, ringing a bell and constantly telling people that it was only the books on the tables that were for sale.

"The people who decimated the children's library, adult fiction, graphic novels and cookery section have actively stolen Kirklees Libraries’ stock.

"This was atrocious behaviour by some who, through social media, decided that all stock was available to take regardless of my continued announcements. Even arguing and quoting the internet posts saying fill a bag for a pound.

"This wasn't a purge of books from a closing down library, as some used it as. It was a regular fundraiser, to provide Batley Library events for our children and customers.

"People were even seen putting Lego from our Lego Club in their bags to take. It was like the worst of all jumble sales. I am shocked, saddened and disappointed that this has happened.

"People were still turning up at 4:30pm onwards with bags to fill on the understanding that all books including library books were for sale. The Friends of Batley Library, not Kirklees Libraries never said that this was the case but people took it upon themselves to help themselves.

"This is the negative power of sharing and adding your own comments on social media, acting like Chinese whispers.

“I hope the ones who so passionately abused this event, will put the equal amount of passion and effort into trying to save this beautiful building, when we begin our campaign to save the Carnegie Library.”

However, some members of the Batley Matters Facebook group pointed out that the poster advertising the sale had been ‘unclear’ and easily misunderstood.