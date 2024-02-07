The West Riding’s birthday raises over £200 for charity as packed pub celebrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating 30 years in business

On Monday 8th January, The West Riding Refreshment Rooms at Dewsbury Railway Station (affectionately known as The West) celebrated its 30th birthday with a packed out pub. It was truly a community effort, with contributions from many people who have played a part in the pub’s history.

Funds raised for Home Group charity

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Barnes and Clare Cleverly from Beerhouses in a packed West Riding

This amazing cake captured the pub’s likeness perfectly and was created by Cheryl King who is a former team member of The West Riding. Now a professional cake designer, trading as Bezmerelda, she certainly captured the spirit of the pub. In fact, it was considered so good that it was raffled off, raising £215 for the pub’s chosen charity, Home Group.

“Fieldy’s Friends” beer sells out

Colleagues from all the Beerhouses pubs (the independent group who runs The West) had been taking part in brew days with local breweries to create special collaboration beers in the run up to the birthday. One of particular note was “Fieldy’s Friends”, so called because it was created by old friends of Mike Field, who founded The West, and Timothy Taylor’s brewery. Mike sadly passed away in 2021 so it was a truly fitting tribute that this was the most popular beer on the night and sold out.

However, anyone who missed out can still sample this bespoke brew as it’s available in the other Beerhouses pubs, while stocks last.

The Collab Tap Takeover

Standing room only

A cold Monday night in January, may not seem like the best time to throw a birthday party but The West’s regulars and friends did not let them down. The bar was packed out as people came together on the actual anniversary of the pub opening to share their memories and celebrate its impact on the local community.

Food was provided by Scran & Sup, another friend of the Beerhouses group as Sam Smith, who runs Scran & Sup, managed The Sportsman Beerhouse in Huddersfield for many years.

Sarah Barnes, Managing Director of Beerhouses and Mike Field’s stepdaughter was delighted:

The West Riding captured in cake