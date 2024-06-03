The inaugural community festival, produced by the Arcade Group Dewsbury, celebrated Kirklees’ diverse culinary scene, with crowds treated to a number of local vendors serving food from around the world.

There was also live entertainment, a kids tent and food demos.

Organisers posted on Facebook after the event:

“Thank you so much to everyone who came down to visit. The vibe was buzzing, everyone was smiling, the sun came out like we promised and everyone left feeling well fed!

“Thank you to our amazing stall holders, traders, charities, demo kitchen, kids tent, security, and all our other suppliers who we could not have pulled this off without!

“Here's hoping to see you all again next year!”

The day of celebration also aimed to support two local charities in The Children’s Arts School, which provides creative opportunities for children in the community to explore and express themselves through the arts, and Bramwell’s Food Bank, which ensures that those in need have access to essential food supplies and support.

Take a look at these fabulous photos from a sunny day at Dewsbury’s first ever Worldwide Food Festival.

1 . Dewsbury Worldwide Food Festival The Fairly Famous Family from Liver Cottage entertain at the Worldwide Food Festival. Photo: Jim Fitton

2 . Dewsbury Worldwide Food Festival Molly Wild, 12, has her face painted at the Dewsbury Worldwide Food Festival. Photo: Jim Fitton

3 . Dewsbury Worldwide Food Festival The festival saw a Tiramisu demonstration by chef Al Roberto. Photo: Jim Fitton

4 . Dewsbury Worldwide Food Festival The Dear Sunflowers Community Choir perform at the festival. Photo: Jim Fitton