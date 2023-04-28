The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a story that spans the entire UK, with Dewsbury helping to shape the film’s moving story.

Based on the 2012 bestselling novel, the movie focuses on Harold - a man in his 60s who receives a letter that his friend Queenie is in a hospice and dying.

Wanting to see her one last time and rather than just write a letter, he sets off on foot from his home in Devon to be with her in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The pilgrims outside Dewsbury Town Hall. (Photo: David Gennard)

The 500-mile journey sees Harold - described as a “truly unremarkable man” - take in all aspects of Britain. Along the way he gains a following of his own from people inspired by his feat.

The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route which includes numerous stops along the way from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

It even saw Jim and the crew descend upon Dewsbury for a key part of the journey.

During filming in October 2021, the pilgrims put on their ‘Pilgrim T-shirts’ in a field near Barnsley and grow in numbers as they come into Dewsbury.

Jim Broadbent plays Harold Fry.

This is where Maureen (Harold’s wife) and Rex (Harold's next-door neighbour) find them, having their photo taken near Dewsbury Town Hall/Market.

This is a key location in the film and is where Harold and Maureen meet for the first time since he left home, having tea in a local cafe.

There are two campsites in the film, one which is based in Dewsbury. This is where Wilf (one of the boys who joined Harold's walk) can be seen playing frisbee.

The original Harold Fry book was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and has sold over six million copies worldwide.

Jim stars in the movie alongside Dame Penelope Wilton who plays his wife Maureen who is left astounded at her husband’s act for Queenie.

The new movie was released in cinemas across the UK today (Friday).