News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
3 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
4 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
5 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
6 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry: Jim Broadbent's latest movie filmed in Dewsbury

Jim Broadbent's latest movie,The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, was filmed in Dewsbury - here’s where.

By Jessica Barton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a story that spans the entire UK, with Dewsbury helping to shape the film’s moving story.

Based on the 2012 bestselling novel, the movie focuses on Harold - a man in his 60s who receives a letter that his friend Queenie is in a hospice and dying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wanting to see her one last time and rather than just write a letter, he sets off on foot from his home in Devon to be with her in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The pilgrims outside Dewsbury Town Hall. (Photo: David Gennard)The pilgrims outside Dewsbury Town Hall. (Photo: David Gennard)
The pilgrims outside Dewsbury Town Hall. (Photo: David Gennard)
Most Popular

The 500-mile journey sees Harold - described as a “truly unremarkable man” - take in all aspects of Britain. Along the way he gains a following of his own from people inspired by his feat.

The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route which includes numerous stops along the way from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It even saw Jim and the crew descend upon Dewsbury for a key part of the journey.

During filming in October 2021, the pilgrims put on their ‘Pilgrim T-shirts’ in a field near Barnsley and grow in numbers as they come into Dewsbury.

Jim Broadbent plays Harold Fry.Jim Broadbent plays Harold Fry.
Jim Broadbent plays Harold Fry.

This is where Maureen (Harold’s wife) and Rex (Harold's next-door neighbour) find them, having their photo taken near Dewsbury Town Hall/Market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a key location in the film and is where Harold and Maureen meet for the first time since he left home, having tea in a local cafe.

There are two campsites in the film, one which is based in Dewsbury. This is where Wilf (one of the boys who joined Harold's walk) can be seen playing frisbee.

The original Harold Fry book was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and has sold over six million copies worldwide.

The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.
The film closely follows the book’s pilgrimage route from Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim stars in the movie alongside Dame Penelope Wilton who plays his wife Maureen who is left astounded at her husband’s act for Queenie.

The new movie was released in cinemas across the UK today (Friday).

Read More
Millington’s Magical Barn: Thornhill animal sanctuary founder raises over £11,00...
Dame Penelope Wilton plays Maureen.Dame Penelope Wilton plays Maureen.
Dame Penelope Wilton plays Maureen.
Related topics:DewsburyDevonBerwick-upon-TweedBarnsley