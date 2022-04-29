The ratings are based on customer reviews on Tripadvisor

The top ten eateries for outdoor dining in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen

Another bank holiday weekend is here, and many of us will be thinking of enjoying a meal with friends and family.

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:30 am

With the weather warming up and May about to begin, this is the time to dine al fresco.

With that in mind, we have put together this list of the top ten eateries in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen with outdoor dining space.

The ratings are based on customer reviews on Tripadvisor.

1. West Riding Refreshment Rooms

Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

2. Lakeside Restaurant

Ponderosa Therapeutic Centre, 1 Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike

3. Zucchini's Italian Restaurant

Bradford Road, Batley. Photo: Google

4. Healds Hall Hotel and Restaurant

Leeds Road, Liversedge. Photo: Google

