The top ten eateries for outdoor dining in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen

With the weather warming up and May about to begin, this is the time to dine al fresco.

With that in mind, we have put together this list of the top ten eateries in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen with outdoor dining space.

The ratings are based on customer reviews on Tripadvisor.

1. West Riding Refreshment Rooms Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. Photo: Google

2. Lakeside Restaurant Ponderosa Therapeutic Centre, 1 Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike

3. Zucchini's Italian Restaurant Bradford Road, Batley. Photo: Google

4. Healds Hall Hotel and Restaurant Leeds Road, Liversedge. Photo: Google