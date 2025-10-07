The Heckmondwike branch of Total Travel have revealed the top 10 destinations for people in the borough wanting a summer getaway in 2026.placeholder image
The top 10 holiday destinations for Dewsbury holidaymakers wanting a summer getaway next year

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
“With the kids firmly back to school and as the nights get darker sooner, it is a time when people start to think about their main summer holidays,” said Katie Butler, from Total Travel.

"Trends across West Yorkshire, taken from data across our three branches in Heckmondwike, Ossett and Brighouse, are painting a clear picture of where local holidaymakers are heading between April and October.

"Clearly the most popular European hotspots remain in the top ten, however, it is great to see cruising amongst the top ten.

"Cruising from Southampton continues to grow in popularity among UK holidaymakers thanks to its convenience and comfort.

"With no flights or airport queues, travellers can board close to home and explore multiple destinations in one trip, and of course, they offer great value for money for couples, friends and families alike.

"On the up also, and this has been an emerging pattern since the pandemic, are multi-generational family holidays, where we see bookings are on the increase often with three generations heading to the sun for a family holiday, many to celebrate milestone birthdays or anniversaries.

"There are thousands of free child places still available too for 2026 and booking now makes it a good way to budget and pay monthly rather than having a lump sum to pay at balance stage.”

Katie says: "Turkey – With excellent value for money, modern resorts, and rich cultural heritage, Turkey is firmly back in demand."

1. Turkey

1. Turkey

Katie says: "Known for its volcanic landscapes and reliable sunshine, Lanzarote continues to be a top choice for families and couples alike."

2. Lanzarote

2. Lanzarote

Katie says: "A long-standing favourite, Majorca offers everything from quiet coves to vibrant nightlife."

3. Mallorca

3. Mallorca

Katie says: "Tenerife appeals with its diverse attractions, from beaches to hiking trails and bustling resorts."

4. Tenerife

4. Tenerife

