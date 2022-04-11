The surgeries with the most patients per GP in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Kirklees, according to the data.

There are 6,297 patients per GP at Healds Road Surgery, Healds Road, Dewsbury. In total there are 11,250 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.8 GPs.

There are 3,858 patients per GP at Cherry Tree Surgery, Upper Commercial Street, Batley. In total there are 2,469 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.6 GPs.

There are 3,606 patients per GP at Kirkgate Surgery, Kirkgate, Birstall. In total there are 3,206 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.9 GPs.

There are 3,098 patients per GP at Mount Pleasant Medical Centre, Purlwell Lane, Batley. In total there are 15,490 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.0 GPs.

There are 3,060 patients per GP at Windsor Medical Centre, William Street, Dewsbury. In total there are 2,203 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.7 GPs.

There are 2,922 patients per GP at Sidings Healthcare Centre, Dewsbury. In total there are 7,793 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.7 GPs.

There are 2,881 patients per GP at Thornhill Lees Medical Centre, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. In total there are 4,802 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.7 GPs.

There are 2,879 patients per GP at Batley Health Centre Surgery, Upper Commercial Street, Batley. In total there are 5,681 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.0 GPs.

There are 2,755 patients per GP at The Paddock Surgery, Chapel Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. In total there are 5,694 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.1 GPs.

There are 2,613 patients per GP at Broughton House Surgery, New Way, Batley. In total there are 3,226 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.2 GPs.

There are 2,606 patients per GP at Cleckheaton Group Practice, Cross Church Street, Cleckheaton. In total there are 9,429 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.6 GPs.

There are 2,604 patients per GP at Liversedge Medical Centre, Valley Road, Liversedge. In total there are 3,750 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.4 GPs.

There are 2,591 patients per GP at Wellington House, Henrietta Street, Batley. In total there are 8,981 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.5 GPs.

There are 2,438 patients per GP at Dr Mahmood and Partners, Netherfield Road, Dewsbury. In total there are 4,510 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.9 GPs.

There are 2,425 patients per GP at Savile Town Medical Centre, Scarborough Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury. In total there are 2,619 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.1 GPs.

There are 2,420 patients per GP at Calder View Surgery, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. In total there are 5,678 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.3 GPs.

There are 2,392 patients per GP at Mirfield Health Centre, Doctor Lane, Mirfield. In total there are 17,538 patients and the full-time equivalent of 7.3 GPs.

There are 2,248 patients per GP at Brookroyd House, Heckmondwike Health Centre, Heckmondwike. In total there are 9,523 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.2 GPs.

There are 2,069 patients per GP at Parkview Surgery, Greenside, Cleckheaton. In total there are 7,503 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.6 GPs.

There are 2,060 patients per GP at The Greenway Medical Practice, Cleckheaton Health Centre, Greenside, Cleckheaton. In total there are 8,293 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.0 GPs.

There are 1,809 patients per GP at North Road Suite, Ravensthorpe Health Centre, Netherfield Road, Dewsbury. In total there are 8,657 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.8 GPs.

There are 1,742 patients per GP at Grove House Surgery, Soothill Lane, Batley. In total there are 9,245 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.3 GPs.

There are 1,647 patients per GP at Eightlands Surgery, Dewsbury Primary Care Centre, Wellington Road, Dewsbury. In total there are 6,873 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.2 GPs.

There are 1,383 patients per GP at Cook Lane Surgery, Heckmondwike. In total there are 2,932 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.1 GPs.

There are 1,285 patients per GP at The Albion Mount Medical Practice, Albion Street, Dewsbury. In total there are 6.151 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.8 GPs.

There are 989 patients per GP at Undercliffe Surgery, Union Street, Heckmondwike. In total there are 10,804 patients and the full-time equivalent of 10.9 GPs.