The supermarkets and shops that will close on bank holiday Monday for Queen’s funeral

Schools announced that they will close on Monday, which was declared a bank holiday by King Charles III.

In a statement, the government said the holiday "will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off.”

But it said it was up to individual employers as to whether or not staff are given the day off.

"The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers,” its said. “However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.”

Millions of people are expected to watch the funeral procession,which will begin at 11am, and service on television.

The government has advised: "Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the State Funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

At midday there will be two minutes of silence across the nation and the London Stock Exchange will close, meaning no UK shares will be traded.

A number of supermarkets and shops are closing on Monday for the Queen's funeral.

Shops and supermarkets have been letting customers know what their plans are. Here’s what they said:

Aldi

Aldi stores will close on Monday, September 19.

Sainsbury’s and Argos

All Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos store will be closed on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

"This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery. Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

"We thank our customers for their understanding.”Tesco

Tesco’s large stores will be closed. Express stores will remain open until 5pm

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service. On Monday, September 19, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.”

Store colleagues will work on a voluntary basis. Colleagues who do choose to work will be paid a premium hourly rate in line with our normal bank holiday pay.

Online orders on Monday: If customers have a slot booked an onlin order on that day, they will be contacted to confirm the cancellation and will need to re-book a slot for another day.

Lidl

All stores will be closed. It said: “In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

Iceland

Iceland said: “As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen and to allow colleagues to mourn in their own way, we have made the decision to close all stores on Monday, September 19.

Asda

Asda said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

"We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday, September 19.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday, September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday, September 19. Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay. Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day."

Morrisons

All Morrisons supermarkets will be closed on Monday, September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty. Petrol stations will reopen at 5pm.

Marks and Spencer

Marks & Spencer is to close all of its store and pause its delivery services.

Stuart Machin, CEO of M&S said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond - feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider Royal Family have led the nation in our mourning."

Poundland

Poundland said all its 770 UK stores will close for the whole day, and staff scheduled to work on September 19 will still receive their pay in full.

“We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday, as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen,” Poundland said.

Dunelm

All Dunelm stores will be closed on Monday and delivery and click and collect will be paused.

B&Q

B&Q stores will also be closed across the country, while home delivery services will also be suspended.

Primark

Primark has announced it will close all of its flagship stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. They stores will open at normal time on Tuesday, September 20.

Halfords

Halfords will close on Monday. All of its stores, garages and support centres will be closed, and its team of Halfords Mobile Experts will also not be operating.

IKEA