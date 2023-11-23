'The Spirit of Christmas' comes to Dewsbury with special festive event at town hall
“The Spirit of Christmas” is back in Dewsbury for 2023, with extra special guests, the Heckmondwike Grammar School Choir.
Tim Knight, musical director of Leeds Male Voice Choir, said: “We are looking forward to putting on a fine Christmas show for the people of Dewsbury and Kirklees in Dewsbury Town Hall.
"We have the wonderful guests and a whole lot of Christmas songs, tinsel and splendid festive knitwear to kickstart Christmas!”
Under the direction of Tim since 2014, Leeds Male Voice Choir has diversified its repertoire, drawing in influences from North America, the Baltic and Scandinavia and developed its membership to almost sixty, with men of all ages joining a group that has been making high quality music since 1916.
"The Spirit of Christmas” will feature Gaudete, Frosty The Snowman, Let It Snow, Silver Bells, We Need A Little Christmas, The Twelve Yorkshire Days of Christmas, Away In A Manger and O Come All Ye Faithful.
It will be a fun-filled affair for the whole family.
Tim said: “Christmas is always a favourite time of the year for the choir and a time to celebrate.
"We’re looking forward to what will be a festive, fun-filled evening for the whole family.”
“The Spirit of Christmas” takes place on Sunday, December 3 at Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, Dewsbury, WF12 8DG, at 3pm.
Tickets are available via www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk or via 01484 225755.