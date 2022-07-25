The Sangam Festival returns to Dewsbury and Batley

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England, The Sangam festival, which is run by Huddersfield-based social enterprise Communities Together, will run from July 18 until August 17 and will coincide with South Asian Heritage Month.

The diverse programme of events will include venue-based, outdoor and digital activities celebrating South Asian heritage, arts and culture – from film, music, dance, themed walks and family events to talks, workshops and oral history projects.

Here's a full list of events in Dewsbury and Batley.

Circle of Songs

One of the Sangham festival's special projects is a series of singing workshops which celebrates and explores wedding and celebration songs, from Punjabi language songs passed down from generation to generation, to popular South Asian and western celebration songs.

The sessions will take place at Dewsbury Minster and Dewsbury Library and will be delivered by British-Punjabi vocalist Satnam Galsian - from Manasamitra - and community musician and singer-songwriter Jess Baker, from HOOT Creative Arts.

This event is taking place on July 29 at Dewsbury Minster and July 25 at Dewsbury Library

The session will run from 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 3pm. People are welcome to attend the whole day or just for the morning or afternoon.

To book the free session, visit https://sangamfestival.co.uk/whats-on/Colours of Asia – Story Walks with Balbir Singh Dance Company

Balbir Singh Dance Company will be bringing their unique story style to Kirklees parks and

open spaces this summer as part of the Sangam Festival.

Each of the five walks will be different, lasting 90 minutes and exploring a new and surprising take on South Asian storytelling.

From forest fairies to delicious recipes, from the Holi harvest to the poetry of its languages,

the colours and sensations of Asia will be conjured up by these master storytellers.

The Story Walks are a unique opportunity to meet new people, be outside in green spaces, move in nature and discover new things.

The Story Walks with Balbir Singh Dance Company will take place at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on July 26.

To book the free session, visit https://sangamfestival.co.uk/whats-on/

Bhangra at Bagshaw Museum

This session will include a Bhangra demonstration and interactive workshop led by Huddersfield-based practitioner Hardeep Sahota, who will show participants some easy-to-learn Bhangra moves.

The Bhangra demonstration will take place at the Bagshaw Museum in Batley on July 31, from 1pm until 1.30pm and 2.30pm until 3pm.

To book the free session, visit https://sangamfestival.co.uk/whats-on/

Qawwali at the Bronte House

This session involves a performance of classical Qawwali music and song, in a style dating back to the 13th century, inspired by Sufi traditions.

Qawwali will take place at the Royal Palm Banqueting Suite at the Bronte House in Dewsbury on August 16. Tickets are £15.