The charitable organisation is urging people in North Kirklees to donate new toys to its seasonal appeal to help parents, struggling with the cost of living crisis, who face the prospect of their children having nothing to open on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army said: “Every year we ask people to donate new toys and gifts to our Christmas Present Appeal so we can distribute them to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift.

“This year, we are expecting the number of families requesting help to rise as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The Salvation Army in Batley, Heckmondwike and Mirfield has launched its Christmas Present Appeal to support families in need over the festive season.

“Please support our Christmas Present Appeal to help our drive to ensure vulnerable children will have something to open on Christmas day.”

Batley’s Salvation Army, based at 483 Bradford Road, supported 52 children last year thanks to the appeal and they will be collecting another batch of donations of new, unwrapped toys until Friday, December 9. People wishing to donate can drop their contribution at the Care and Share shop between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

A Toy Service will then be held at the hall on Sunday, December 4, at 10am, which is open for members of the public to drop gifts off.

In Heckmondwike, the church, on Barrack Street, will be collecting toys throughout November. People wishing to donate can drop the toys off at the hall on Wednesdays between 10.15am and 12.15pm, on Sundays between 10.15am and 12.15pm and by arrangement by calling 01924 408714.

Heckmondwike’s appeal last year provided 220 toy parcels and food for about 80 families.

In Mirfield, where 150 children were supported with toys and food hampers in 2021, donations of new toys can be made at the Co-op supermarket, on Huddersfield Road, until Friday, December 9.

People can also drop toys off on Fridays between 10am and noon at the Salvation Army Hall, at 106 Huddersfield Road, until Friday, December 9.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books for babies and toddlers, to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal

In other events, Batley Salvation Army will be hosting a Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 19 from 10am till noon including stalls selling gifts and an appearance from Santa.

There will also be a community carol service at 4pm on Sunday, December 11 and a nativity service at 4pm on Sunday, December 18.

Heckmondwike Salvation Army is hosting a Christmas coffee morning on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to noon and a community carol service on December 11 at 4pm, followed by hot drinks and mince pies.