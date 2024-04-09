‘The Running Man’, Mosh Chiny, teamed up with Dewsbury-based cycling group Pedlaz CC, as well as the World Care Foundation, a charity based on Warren Street in Savile Town, to run over 150km - while fasting throughout the holy month of Ramadan - to raise money for the Embrace Centre, an orphanage in Lebanon.

The orphanage, which looks after displaced Syrian children, has been supported for the past two years by the popular cycling club, with Mosh eager to help the cause by running over 150km in 30 days.

He said: “I actually started this last year. I know most of the Pedlaz CC team and the amazing work they have done to support Embrace. I felt I could give something too.

The Embrace Centre in Lebanon.

“I started to run and post on social media and, as people started to share and donate, it gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Mosh ended last year’s challenge by completing 180km and raising £3,000. This year, Mosh committed to the same challenge, and, as Ramadan nears its end, has completed over 180km and raised £3,638.

He added: “The hardest part is getting out of the house. Once I’m off I keep going and start to think of the bigger cause.

“You get conditioned to fasting and learn to keep the mind occupied with positive thoughts, the body just follows. It keeps me active and I do my bit for the needy.”

Praising Mosh and his fundraising efforts for the Embrace Centre, Pedlaz CC trustee Zabir Ismail said:

“The Embrace Centre is very dear to the Pedlaz CC team. It’s a constant reminder that we need to support those in need, especially children, who are vulnerable and need a chance to make a life for themselves.

“People like Mosh give hope and inspiration to others, who then come forward to help as well. We truly appreciate his efforts, as do all the children at Embrace.”